Coca-Cola will streamline product line, scrap 200 brands

Coca-Cola is getting rid of half of its portfolio, scrapping some 200 brands to focus on its more profitable products.

The company already announced the discontinuation of Tab and some other brands, but Coke revealed the grander scope of its plans this week.

According to CNN, CEO James Quincey said during an analyst call that Coca-Cola has finalized which brands it will keep or discontinue. He didn’t get into specifics, although he mentioned the hydration category would see some cuts. Drinks in that category include Dasani, Powerade and Vitamin Water, among other brands.

Many of the drinks facing cuts are regional or sold in certain markets without a nationwide reach, such as Northern Neck Ginger Ale and Delaware Punch. The underperforming drinks account for just 2% of total revenue, according to Quincey.

Getting rid of dozens of brands will allow the company to focus on its most popular and profitable offerings, such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and trendier drinks like hard seltzer (Topo Chico), sparkling water (AHA) and energy drinks (Coca-Cola Energy).

Other beverages on their way out include Odwalla, Coca-Cola Life and Diet Coke Feisty Cherry. All were previously announced.