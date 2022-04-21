CNN’s entry into the streaming wars lasted a month.

CNN+, the cable news network’s foray into streaming content, will shut down on April 30, according to CNN and Variety.

The service launched just weeks ago, with executives touting it as CNN’s most significant move in decades.

The decision to pull the plug came from its new management team. CNN’s former parent company, WarnerMedia (owned by AT&T), merged with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal closed earlier this month.

The new management has explored housing its many brands under one streaming service. Programming from CNN+ could end up on that platform, CNN reported. Warner Bros. Discovery already owns HBO Max and Discovery+.

CNN+ featured live programming, weekly shows and on-demand series upon its March 29 launch. But CNBC reported last week that it had attracted fewer than 10,000 daily active viewers just two weeks after launching.

The service was priced at $2.99 a month “for a limited time” with a standard price of $5.99 a month or $59.99 annually.