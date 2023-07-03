Christmas Tree Shops expects to close 10 stores in seven states after filing for bankruptcy protection in early May 2023. (WPRI)

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — Christmas Tree Shops is expected to begin liquidating all its stores across the United States, meaning two Indiana locations may not be open for much longer.

Christmas Tree Shops, recently rebranded as CTS, is a retail store known for offering a variety of home decor goods including bed, bath, kitchen and dining products and furniture along with seasonal and holiday decorations.

Starting as a small holiday store in Cape Code in the 1950s, the store grew and expanded across New England and beyond before becoming part of the Bed Bath & Beyond family in 2003. Bed Bath & Beyond sold the retail store in 2020 and it once again became an independent company. The logo was rebranded to CTS in 2022.

At the time of filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, Christmas Tree Shops reported operating 82 different stores in 20 U.S. states including two Indiana locations: one on U.S. 31 in Greenwood and the other in Mishawaka.

After the bankruptcy filing, Christmas Tree Shops closed up 10 of its stores but still ended up defaulting on its $45 million loan.

The chain will now move forward with liquidating all its stores as part of an auctioning process unless a buyer can be found within the next few weeks, court filings show.

A deadline for a sale is listed as July 30 in the court filings with the timeline setting the auction for July 19.