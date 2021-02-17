Chicken hoodie part of $5 McDonald’s swag package to launch new sandwich

McDonald’s is entering the crispy chicken sandwich wars with an offering of its own—and you can get an early taste while scoring some swag for $5.

On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. ET, McDonald’s will launch a limited-edition swag package that includes the sandwich, a special music single from music producer Tay Keith on 7” vinyl and an exclusive hoodie (available in sizes S through XXL).

You can get the special package at this website; McDonald’s said customers can “lock it down” for $5. Expect the limited-edition merch to go quickly!

Those who manage to snag the special bundle will get the swag plus early access to the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Feb. 23, one day before its nationwide launch on Feb. 24.

Here’s more about the sandwich:

The hottest new chicken sandwich in the game features a brand-new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken. We’re serving it up three ways – Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe – and featuring mouthwatering ingredients like a toasted, buttered potato roll, crinkle cut pickles and our Spicy Pepper Sauce.