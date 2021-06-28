Chicago Botanic Garden to start charging admission

GLENCOE, Ill. (AP) — What’s been a free get-back—nature outing in the Chicago area is about to cost some money.

Starting in January, the Chicago Botanic Garden north of the city will for the first time in its 50-year history start charging admission.

Depending on what days visitors pick and when they buy their tickets, the cost of admission will range from about $10 to $26.

The garden’s CEO says charging admission is necessary to properly maintain the 385-acre park that before the pandemic was drawing more than a million visitors a year.