Wendy’s chili is coming to store shelves.

Conagra Brands, a company that sells packaged food products, revealed the news during a Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference last week.

The chili will be sold in a 15-ounce can and will measure out to 470 calories and 29 grams of protein a serving, according to The Tasting Table.

It’s unclear if the chili will be available at all retailers or offered exclusively at certain stores. The new addition to Conagra’s portfolio is expected to be available by the end of 2023.

Chili has been on Wendy’s menu since the chain got its start in 1969. As founder Dave Thomas detailed in his memoir, “Dave’s Way,” Wendy’s offered chili as a way to use leftover hamburger meat and cut down on waste, per Mashed.