California wildfires have hit more than 300,000

Flames from the River Fire crest a ridge as firefighters Ian Johnson, right, and Capt. Mike Campbell protects a home in Salinas, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Photo By Noah Berger/AP)

Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes have sparked 367 new wildfires, with more than 300,000 acres burned across the state, Cal Fire spokesman Jeremy Rahn said Wednesday.

Cal Fire has requested 375 fire engines from out of state to assist in the battle.

Evacuations in parts of the Northern California city of Vacaville were underway as a wildfire tore through the countryside just outside it.

The fire — part of a multifire complex that has burned more than 40,000 acres in three northern Bay Area counties — already has destroyed homes outside Vacaville and sent people fleeing rural areas in the dark of night.

“Practically every single first responder unit in town is actively working to safely notify, evacuate and fight the fires, so our residents are safe,” police in Vacaville, a city of about 100,000 people between San Francisco and Sacramento, said on Twitter.

Overnight, the blaze swept through rural properties outside Vacaville in Solano County, destroying an undetermined number of homes, sheriff’s spokesman Le’Ron Cummings said.

Around 3 a.m. PT, there were “numerous locations (outside Vacaville) where people (were) trying to get out,” and rescuers were trying to reach them, a Solano County sheriff’s dispatcher told CNN.

That blaze is part of the LNU Lightning Complex fires, which started Monday and Tuesday in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, and have destroyed at least 50 homes, officials said.

At least 33 fires were burning across Northern California, covering more than 141,000 acres, and more were burning elsewhere in the state. Evacuations were ordered in several counties.

The fires come during a historic and brutal multiday heat wave, with about 45 million people across the West under an excessive-heat warning or heat advisory and temperatures in many places expected to rise above 100 degrees.

Californians are also facing power outages — both intentional and unintentional — as the power grid struggles to keep up with demand.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday to deploy resources to “combat fires burning across the state which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds.”

Outside Vacaville, Thuy Ngo watched Wednesday morning as flames consumed his barn on his 30-acre farm property.

He lives elsewhere but bought this property two years ago and was building it up, intending to farm it. The night before, he was there with his wife and two sons watering the land and securing his chickens because he’d seen smoke in the distance.

“We didn’t think the fire would come down here this fast,” he told CNN. “It’s just heart-wrenching. … It’s just gone.”

Fires jump across roads

West of Vacaville, fires jumped across some roads, threatening to make passage difficult. In part of neighboring Napa County, video posted by freelance photojournalist Ethan Swope showed flames right up to the edges of Steele Canyon Road as he drove on it Tuesday night. Smoke made it difficult to see more than a few feet ahead.

A photo from the Associated Press showed a mobile home and a vehicle burning in unincorporated Napa County on Tuesday night. Details about how many structures the fire had burned weren’t immediately available.

On Tuesday morning, as flames were approaching Napa County’s 130-year-old Nichelini Family Winery, employees helped firefighters by opening gates and helping them access water, CNN affiliate KPIX reported.

“We’re always prepared for a fire,” owner Phil Sunseri told the station. “We prepare every year. We fire-safe our structures, we prepare our buildings, and when things like this happen, we just execute our plan to keep it as safe and free from fire as we can.”

“The fires can be overwhelming,” he said, “and you just do the best you can.”

Evacuation orders across California

California fire officials announced more evacuations late Tuesday for the largest set of wildfires, the SCU Lightning Complex in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus.

That’s about 20 separate blazes burning in steep, rugged terrain, fueled by the extreme heat and low humidity, according to the department. More than 85,000 acres have been charred and two people injured as of Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

In Monterey County, well south of San Jose, evacuations were issued for the Carmel Fire, burning southeast of Carmel Valley Village, CNN affiliate KSBW reported. The Carmel Fire had burned about 1,200 acres and had no containment as of Tuesday night,Cal Fire reported.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office announced a mandatory evacuation due to a separate blaze, the River Fire. It was 7% contained Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire. Both of the fires are in Monterey County, about 90 miles from San Jose, the department said.

Tens of thousands of customers without power

Nearly 31,000 customers were without power across the state, according to the utility tracking website PowerOutage.us.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the nation’s largest municipal utility with 1.5 million customers, said about 1,600 of its customer were without power, down from 12,000 the night before.

The department said Tuesday night that the outages were “related to strained equipment in the field, transformers and distributing stations that become overheated which has led to many localized outages.”

Fires scorching parts of Colorado

California isn’t the only state facing spreading wildfires. In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday he’ll take executive action to reduce the fire risks across the state, as several wildfires remain out of control.

At least four blazes have already burned more than 150,000 acres.

The largest, the Pine Gulch Fire, became the second-largest fire in state history, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center. It had charred through more than 125,000 acres by Wednesday morning, a management tool run by the US Forest Service reported.

Area temperatures are the highest since early August, with thunderstorms and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Caused by lightning, the Pine Gulch Fire was 7% contained, officials said.

The Grizzly Creek Fire, at about 28,000 acres, was 4% contained Wednesday morning.