PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were jailed Wednesday morning and accused of murder, robbery, child endangerment and conspiracy after allegedly shooting and killing an employee at a Home Depot in Pleasanton, California.

Police were called to the Home Depot on the eastern edge of the San Francisco Bay Area at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. They found one victim bleeding inside the store.

Police said suspect Benicia Knapps was trying to steal an electrical item from the store and was confronted by store employees. Police said Knapps then pulled out a handgun and shot and killed a member of the Home Depot staff.

Pleasanton police identified the victim as 26-year-old Blake Mohs, a loss prevention employee at the store. Police said he was well-known within law enforcement as the reporting party on any incidents at the store.

“I am devastated by the loss of Blake Mohs in yesterday’s senseless shooting,” said Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown. “Blake was a model for others. To have a life cut short is heartbreaking and infuriating. I’m joined by the City Council in offering our deepest condolences to Blake’s family, friends, loved ones, and to everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

Police said Knapps ran to the getaway car driven by David Guillroy following the shooting, adding that there was a 2-year-old child inside the car. After they fled, police said a handgun was recovered at a nearby intersection. Officers said the gun they recovered was not legally registered.

Deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff were able to track the suspect vehicle to a residential neighborhood in Oakland. Police said they spotted Knapps, 32, and Guillroy, 31, both of Oakland. Police arrested them in the 7000 block of Ney Avenue.

Guillroy was arrested and booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County. Knapps is currently receiving medical treatment from the incident, police said. They face charges including murder, robbery, child endangerment and conspiracy, according to law enforcement officials.

“We’re heartbroken over the senseless tragedy,” Home Depot said in a statement to Nexstar’s KRON. “Blake was our associate and friend, and our hearts go out to his family and everyone knew and loved him.”

Mohs’ parents told police that their son, who was an Eagle Scout, had an interest in law enforcement and had been involved in youth law enforcement programs. He was set to be married in the summer. He is survived by his parents, brother and fiancée.