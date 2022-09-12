The Home of the Whopper hopes a two-year campaign will help get it back to the top.

Burger King announced the $400 million “Reclaim the Flame” campaign to revamp restaurants and boost advertising and brand awareness.

The plan, which the chain said is endorsed by 93% of U.S. franchisees, includes technology upgrades at 3,000 restaurants and the remodeling of 800 locations. The upgrades will cost about $250 million; they’ll range from updated menu boards to improved kitchen equipment and enhanced digital ordering.

Burger King will boost its advertising budget by 30% and focus on some of the things it’s best known for, such as the Whopper. The chain will spend about $30 million to improve its mobile app in hopes of getting more people to order through the app and find personalized deals.

The hope is to boost brand recognition and attract more customers to Burger King locations.

The menu itself will get a refresh in the form of a “multi-year roadmap,” with Burger King expanding its Whopper flavors and building out its chicken sandwich lineup following the launch of the Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich. It will also expand breakfast and plant-based offerings.

The chain will dedicate additional resources to employee training to “ensure exceptional execution” at its restaurants. Burger King has been streamlining its menu to simplify restaurant operations and speed up drive-thru times.

According to CNBC, Burger King reported flat same-store sales growth in the second quarter, falling behind rivals McDonald’s and Wendy’s. And while sales rebounded a bit after pandemic, its competitors have outpaced it in terms of growth.