Buffalo officers will not be indicted for shoving protester

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against two police officers seen on video last spring shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground in Buffalo, New York.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said a grand jury declined to indict Buffalo Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski on felony assault charges, ending the matter.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing the officers.

One of them, Thomas Burton, has previously said that it was a “real stretch in our view to suggest that they intended to hurt this man.”

Martin Gugino started bleeding after his head hit the pavement and spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury.