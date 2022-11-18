USA! USA! Chipotle is rewarding its fans for every goal made by the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in the 2022 World Cup.

As part of the Bowls for Goals promotion, Chipotle will give away 5,000 codes for free entrees every time the USMNT scores during the World Cup in Qatar.

You’ll have to pay attention to the Twitter feeds of Chipotle (@CHIPOTLETWEETS) and the U.S. Men’s National Team (@USMNT) to get in on the action.

After each goal, a unique code will be revealed. The first 5,000 fans to text the code to “888222” will get a code that can be used for a free entree.

Two USMNT players will be the faces of the deal and appear in the company’s “Constant Ingredient” ad campaign.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie both play soccer internationally and go to extreme lengths to get a taste of their favorite fast-casual restaurant.

After every USMNT goal, Chipotle will drop 5,000 free entrée codes via a collaborative tweet with the U.S. Men’s National Team (@USNMT). Fans will also be able to experience Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie’s go-to training meals while watching the USMNT this fall. The Christian Pulisic Bowl and Weston McKennie Bowl will be available in the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com for a limited time.

“When he played professionally in Dortmund, Germany, Christian would drive three hours to visit the nearest Chipotle restaurant in Frankfurt for a taste of home,” said Chipotle in a release.

McKennie’s first meal when returning home from Italy is his go-to Chipotle order: a burrito bowl with double chicken, white rice, extra tomatillo-red salsa, extra sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guacamole.

“Chipotle’s real food fuels elite athletes and it has been a constant ingredient in the lives of many USMNT players,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. “We’re proud to support the new generation of U.S. Soccer stars as they compete overseas against the world’s best.”

Fans who order Chipotle for delivery can get a $0 delivery fee with code USMNT22 on the days Team USA plays during group play — November 21, November 25, and November 29.

USMNT is in Group B with England, Iran, and Wales. Their first game is against Wales on November 21.