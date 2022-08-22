LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Batesville, Indiana man was arrested in Florida after police say he got in a fight after being asked to leave a bar where several customers said he was putting his hands on women.

An arrest affidavit filled out by police in Lake County, Florida show 56-year-old Erik William Hanson was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on August 13.

Hanson was at Margarita Republic in Lady Lake when a man asked him to leave due to customers’ complaints.

After being escorted outside, Hanson is accused of punching the man in the stomach. The manager at the restaurant told police the man pushed Hanson back, and the two began to “wrestle.”

The manager also said she told Hanson to leave the bar several times, but he refused.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hanson appeared to be intoxicated and “was unsteady on his feet when walking and had very slurred speech.”

A woman at the bar told police the suspect was being “creepy” and staring at her “oddly” before getting in between her and a male friend. She accused Hanson of “very forcefully” grabbing her hip and yelling obscenities at her and her friend.

Hanson was charged with two counts of battery and trespassing.