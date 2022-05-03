TULSA, Okla. — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma have opened an investigation after a stolen statue of a ballerina was found – in pieces.

A bronze statue of Marjorie Tallchief was stolen from outside of the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum on Thursday evening.

Pieces of the statue were recovered days later at a recycling center in Catoosa, Oklahoma, wrote the Tulsa Police Department on Facebook.

The statue is now in at least four pieces including a torso and a section containing a tutu.

Photo courtesy of Tulsa Police Dept.

They are now searching for those who stole and vandalized the figure.

“I, on behalf of our board of directors, staff and volunteers, want to thank all of those who so quickly spread the news that one of our beloved Five Moons statues had been stolen. We are hoping that additional information regarding the missing pieces will be located so that we can then do our best to restore this Native American symbol through art,” the historical society’s executive director Michelle Place said via a Facebook post.

According to Wikipedia, Tallchief is one of Oklahoma’s Five Moons: five Native American women who rose to fame in the ballet world during the 20th century.