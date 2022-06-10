It’s time to celebrate a Baja Blast summer!
The Mtn Dew favorite is coming back for a limited time, along with some new flavors.
Baja Blast got its start as an exclusive Taco Bell flavor in 2004 and is typically available year-round as a fountain selection.
But as the drink’s mystique grew over the years, PepsiCo decided to release limited batches to retail and convenience stores.
Fans will find the original Baja Blast tropical lime-flavored drink along with its Zero Sugar variant.
Some other flavors are joining the summer party, too. Baja Mango Gem is described as a “colorful orange tropical mango flavor.” Baja Gold is described as a “bright island pineapple flavor.”
Baja Blast is also expanding into Mtn Dew’s line of energy drinks.
Perhaps the big draw for true Baja Blast fanatics is a special flavor exclusive to 2022. Baja Deep Dive is a mystery flavor available only through a contest.
Only 18,000 grand prize winners will get a taste of the special soda, which comes in a sleek purple can. To enter the contest, fans will have to get an under-the-cap code from each flavor (Baja Blast original or Zero Sugar count as one, plus one each from Baja Mango Gem and Baja Gold).
Learn more about the contest here.