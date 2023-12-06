(The Hill) — A portion of the Pacific Northwest is under flood warnings after an atmospheric river dumped record-breaking rain on the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued warnings for areas in western Washington, featuring cities to the north and east of Seattle — and a large part of the Olympic Peninsula, per the Associated Press.

The atmospheric river, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” is a lengthy and narrow band of water vapor that can take warm subtropical moisture over the Pacific from around Hawaii.

Conditions in Washington state caused the closure of passenger rail stations, schools and roads. The Evergreen State also saw the breaking of daily rainfall and temperature records.

Amid flooding, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued a man from the roof of his truck and rescued several others trapped inside a house with 4 feet of water surrounding it, AP reported.

The region is also experiencing warmer temperatures than usual this time of year. In Walla Walla, a city in the southeastern portion of Washington, the temperature was as warm as places in Florida and Mexico. Seattle reported a temperature of 59 degrees Fahrenheit at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, breaking a previous daily high, according to the NWS.

The Emerald City also set a rainfall record Monday at 1.5 inches, according to Kirby Cook, the science and operations officer at Seattle NWS office.

“We’ll continue to see significant impacts, especially with river crests and rises on area rivers” through Wednesday morning, Cook said.

Amtrak said that passenger trains will not run between Seattle and Portland, Oregon, until Thursday due to a landslide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.