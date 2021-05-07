Man shot and killed by federal agents outside CIA headquarters was from southern Indiana

Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters’s gate after an attempted intrusion earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia, on May 3, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

MCLEAN, Vir. — (WEHT) The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say the armed man who was shot and killed by the FBI outside the CIA headquarters earlier this week was from Dubois County, Indiana. The Dubois sheriff says Roy Gordon Cole, 19, did not have a criminal history in Dubois County.

Authorities say Cole tried to drive into CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, Monday. After an hours long standoff, Cole was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon,” around 6 p.m. local time, the FBI said in a statement.

Two law enforcement officials said Cole tried to drive into the CIA facility without access, and was stopped by armed guards who operate a series of gates. CIA security officers had been negotiating with Cole and after he repeatedly refused to move, a decision was made to try to push the car out of the way.

At about 6 p.m., Cole got out of his car and was shot by FBI agents, officials said. One of the officials says Cole claimed to have explosives, but a senior law enforcement official said Tuesday that no explosives were found.

According to the officials, Cole is mentally disturbed and has tried repeatedly in the past to get into the CIA campus.

Officials on Monday said Cole was carrying a gun, but the senior law enforcement official said Tuesday that information was not correct.