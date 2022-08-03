INDIANAPOLIS — Could it be true? Quite possibly, McDonald’s beloved bagel sandwiches could be available to order again.
Many Facebook users across central Indiana are reporting ordering McDonalds’ popular breakfast item, the bagel sandwich, Wednesday.
Here are the location which Facebook users are claiming they were able to snag the sandwich from:
- I-74 and Post Road
- Southport and I-65
- I-70 and Mount Comfort
- 21st and Shadeland
- East Street on the southside
- Madison and Edgewood
- Castleton
- Brookville Road
- Worthsville Road in Greenwood
- Holt and Shadeland
- Sunnyside Road in Lawrence
- Independence Drive on 31
- East 10th Street
- 52nd and Keystone
- County Line and Madison in Greenwood
- Southport and Gray Road
Please let us know if you know of any other locations! Contact us at: wxinweb@nexstar.tv
Many Facebook users commented on the posts in local chatters saying they were able to order off of the McDonald’s app and third-party delivery apps like DoorDash, as well.
Some commenters are claiming that the meal is not on the drive thru menu and you have to explicitly ask for it.
We have reached out to McDonald’s for comment and are waiting for a response back.