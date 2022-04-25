HUEYTOWN, Ala. — Police in Hueytown, Alabama say an Arby’s employee was taken into custody over the weekend for throwing hot grease on a customer.

Officers were sent to an Arby’s around 3:15 p.m. Saturday to investigate what was described as an altercation between an employee and a customer.

“Upon arrival, officers determined that an employee threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The customer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their burns.

Police took the Arby’s worker into custody. They say the case remains under investigation.