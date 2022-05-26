(KTLA) — Sweet and salty are the two basic food groups of snacks. So of course someone would want to combine them.

Food company Mondelez International has taken two of its brands — Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers — and merged them into a new confection that’s either an act of genius or a crime against nature.

The treat replaces one of the two cookies that make up an Oreo with a Ritz cracker and unites them with a layer of peanut butter filling and a layer of traditional Oreo cream.

Mondelez is feeling so upbeat about the mix, it’s giving away free samples.

To score yours, go to Oreo’s website after 9 a.m. Pacific on Thursday and put in a request, But move fast. Only 1,000 freebies will be available. (You can sign up in advance for an email alert.)

Oh, and “free” is relative. You’ll still have to pay $3.95 for shipping.