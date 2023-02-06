Movie fans should get ready to pay more for the best seats in the house.

AMC announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.

According to the movie theater chain, here are the tiers:

Value Sightline: Seats in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats. Value Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership (AMC Insider).

Preferred Sightline: Typically in the middle of the auditorium, these seats are priced higher than Standard Sightline seats. AMC Stubs A-List members may make reservations in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost.

“Sightline” applies to all showtimes after 4 p.m. It won’t be in effect for Discount Tuesday. The new pricing system has already launched in select markets and will roll out nationally in the U.S. by the end of 2023.

AMC Theatres offering “Sightline” pricing will provide a detailed seating chart that clearly outlines the options and prices online, on apps and at the box office, the company said. The approach mirrors other entertainment options, like concerts and sporting events, that charge a premium for seats with more desirable views.

“While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres. “Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

The new pricing structure is the latest adjustment from the movie theater chain. Last year, AMC introduced “variable pricing,” which charged higher ticket prices for high-demand movies such as “The Batman.”