INDIANAPOLIS – For now, Aerosmith’s October show in Indianapolis is a go.

The band is set to perform on Oct. 29 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of its “PEACE OUT: The Farewell Tour.”

Aerosmith postponed six upcoming September concerts. In Monday’s announcement, Steven Tyler revealed he strained his voice and has to take a break.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler wrote in a post on the band’s Instagram account. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The news comes after the band performed the first three concerts of the tour, which opened on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia.

The band rescheduled the following concerts, all originally slated for this month:

Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena: Jan. 29, 2024 (original date: Sept. 18)

Chicago, IL – United Center: Feb. 14, 2024 (original date: Sept. 15)

Washington, DC – Capital One Arena: Feb. 17, 2024 (original date: Sept. 27)

Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena: Feb. 21, 2024 (original date: Sept. 12)

Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena: Feb. 26, 2024 (original date: Sept. 24)

Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse: Feb. 29, 2024 (original date: Sept. 21)

The band said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Fans who are unable to attend can get a refund.