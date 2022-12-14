The man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband told police that he also planned to target California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and President Biden’s son Hunter Biden, a San Francisco police sergeant testified in court on Wednesday.

David DePape, the 42-year-old man who police say broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home and assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer, also told Sgt. Carla Hurley in an interview on the day of the attack that he believed there was “evil in Washington,” Hurley testified.

“There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary (Clinton),” DePape said, according to Hurley’s testimony.

“Honestly, day in, day out, they are lying. They go from one crime to another crime to another crime,” he added, according to Hurley.

The Speaker, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time, was the intended target of the late October attack, authorities have said. Hurley said DePape told her he wanted to harm the Speaker because she is second in line to the presidency.

Paul Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands in the attack. He underwent successful surgery after the attack and is expected to make a full recovery, the Speaker’s office previously said.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to a slew of federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault, attempted kidnapping, burglary and elder abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.