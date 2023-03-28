SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana arrested a suspected child molester accused of faking his death in Arizona.

According to Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples, authorities in Arizona relayed information that Christen Allen Wright, 38, of Phoenix, Arizona, might be in the Sellersburg area.

Wright was wanted on a felony warrant out of Maricopa County, Arizona for sexual misconduct with a minor, child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor.

Christen Allen Wright

According to police in Arizona, Wright tried to evade authorities by going to a hospital there and having an acquaintance call his family to tell them he died, and they needed to pick up his personal possessions at the hospital.

“This act of deception assisted Mr. Wright in fleeing Arizona,” wrote Sheriff Maples in a Facebook post.

Police soon learned Wright was staying at a home on Georgian Avenue in Sellersburg.

He was arrested by the the Southern Indiana Regional SWAT Team and will be extradited to Maricopa County.