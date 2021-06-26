4 people killed, 1 in critical condition after hot air balloon crashes in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are responding to a deadly hot air balloon crash in New Mexico.

KRQE reports that it happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning in Albuquerque in the area of Central and Unser.

Officials with APD are reporting four people died in the crash, including the pilot. One person is reportedly in critical but unstable condition.

The balloon hit power lines and local officials have confirmed over 13,000 customers are without power. Officials say it happened just west of the CVS Pharmacy at 7900 Central Ave.

The FAA is now taking over the investigation. It appears the balloon suffered a catastrophic error in the air; the balloon crashed, and the basket hit the power lines.

Central and Unser are currently blocked off. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Our sister station KRQE will have additional updates.