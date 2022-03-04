CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Friday morning on the West Side.

The shooting happened at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the 3800 block of West Harrison Street around 3 a.m.

“The offender had ordered his food and was in line in front of the officer,” CPD Supt. David Brown said during a press conference Friday. “The offender reached in his pocket to pay for his order, a gun fell out of the offender’s waistband.

“The officer noticed the gun falling out, but before they could take action, the offender grabbed the gun, picked it up and began immediately shooting at the officers,” Brown said.

The officer, who was standing near the suspect, suffered a graze wound to the head. The other officer, who had been sitting inside a squad car, was struck in the leg when the suspect fired at least three times into the car.

The officers were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and are both recovering.

Brown said the officers “were ambushed” by the gunman, who fled following the shooting.

Other officers that were nearby heard what was happening and chased the suspect. The weapon was recovered and the gunman was taken into custody.

The offender had no extensive prior criminal activity.

Officers did not shoot the offender, Brown said.