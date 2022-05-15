CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma veterinarian is facing new trouble after 168 animals, some of which are exotic, were seized from his farm.

Norman Animal Welfare took the animals from Aaron Stachmus’ farm about a month ago. New court documents revealed that among the animals seized were draft horses, emus, ostriches, tortoises and dogs.

The documents also detail that “both horses had one eye missing” and “appeared to be in need of immediate veterinary care.”

The Norman Police Department said the animals weren’t provided adequate access to water, food and appropriate shelter.

A full list of the animals seized, according to court documents filed in Cleveland County. (Credit: Cleveland County)

“We all work closely together to make sure animals whether they’re native or non-native, everybody’s following the rules and those animals will be treated fairly,” said Micah Holmes, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.

Last year Stachmus found himself in a similar situation, when Norman Police took more than 350 animals off of this same property. In that case from July of 2021, the veterinarian is facing charges of animal abuse and animal cruelty.

The animals are now in the care of various animal rescue groups.

Nexstar’s KFOR reached out to Stachmus at his clinic and was told he wasn’t available for comment.

The Oklahoma Veterinary Board says he still has his license, but they’re waiting to see how his court case pans out. For now, he’s facing 10 years of probation.