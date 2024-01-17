TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida man is accused of throwing a 1-year-old out of a second-story window during a custody dispute on Sunday.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Cadrum Coleman, of Tarpon Springs, was in a verbal fight around 5 p.m. on Jan. 14 with an unidentified woman over the custody of their shared children.

During the argument, Coleman reportedly took the child and threw him out of the second-story window of the apartment to someone waiting below, saying “Catch the kid,” according to witness testimony.

The child was caught by the individual waiting below and was unharmed. Witnesses said they saw a woman put the child into a vehicle belonging to Coleman’s sister, according to the affidavit.

Coleman fled the residence with the child but was found a short time later at Coleman’s mother’s home, according to detectives. The sheriff’s office said Coleman has not completed the necessary steps to prove he is the children’s father.

Coleman was arrested Monday on one count of interference with custody and one count of child neglect without injury.