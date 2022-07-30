ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets.

According to Mega Millions’ website, the winning numbers for Friday, July 29 were: 13 36 45 57 67 14.

The Jackpot winning ticket of approximately $1.28 billion was sold in Illinois. There were no winning tickets from Indiana for Friday’s drawing.

The winning tickets of Match 5 were sold in California (2), Florida (2), Georgia (2), Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas (2), and Wisconsin.

The winning tickets of Match 5 + Megaplier were sold in Arizona, Florida (3), Iowa, and Pennsylvania.

The next drawing will be held Tuesday, August 2 at 11:00 ET.

