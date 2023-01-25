CHICAGO — A large high-rise fire in Kenwood Wednesday killed one resident and sent eight others to the hospital.

The fire was at the Harper Square Cooperative, located in the 4800 block of South Lake Park. The fire grew to nine floors at one point before being contained.

At around 12:25 p.m., WGN News crews noted flames were no longer visible.

CFD said a person was found dead in a unit on the 15th floor, where the fire is believed to have originated.

Additionally, eight other residents suffered non life-threatening injuries. One firefighter was also transported for a non life-threatening injury.

The building has many elderly residents in it, Ald. Sophia King said.

Two women watch as flames leap skyward out of the Harper Square cooperative residential building in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Due to high winds, the fire moving vertically and providing a challenge to getting water to those floors, officials indicated.

All other residents of the building are safe.

“It is a challenge, but there are trained for it and we have plenty of personnel at the scene,” CFD’s Larry Langford told WGN news as flames were raging.

Due to the layout of the building, residents not near the floors impacted were asked to shelter-in-place.

“We don’t want people to self evacuate because they can put themselves in harm’s way,” Deputy fire commissioner Marc Ferman said.

Salvation Army representatives are at the scenes to help those who have been displaced.