National Weather Service confirms EF1, EF0 tornadoes during Friday’s storms in north central Indiana

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that a pair of tornadoes touched down during Friday’s storms in north central Indiana.

The NWS said the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum winds of 95 mph and a path length of 2.17 miles. It started near Dayton in Tippecanoe County at 8:18 p.m. and ended in Rossville in Carroll County at 8:23 p.m.

The tornado originated near the intersection of 1025 E and 100 N in eastern Tippecanoe County. It lifted the roof off a barn and threw it about 20 yards southeast. Several branches were broken off trees and tossed to the west and northwest, with several being dragged along the ground.

The tornado knocked down a small windmill and moved or overturned several farm vehicles, lifted briefly and then landed in cornfield where it hit a barn and a house along County Line Road, northeast of its origin point.

The tornado continued to cause more damage, tearing a roof off a small barn and throwing tree branches to the side of the house. Some of them went through windows.

A farm in Carroll County had the roof lifted off and the west wall collapsed, according to NWS.

“The tornado continued on a northeast path to just north of the intersection of County Road 700 S and 800 W where another farm was hit with the roof and sides of two barns thrown to the north and west. This appears to be where this tornado ended,” NWS said in its report.

The second tornado originated in Burlington in Carroll County at 9:09 p.m. and stayed on the ground for about three minutes. NWS classified it as an EF0 with winds between 70 mph and 74 mph. It covered about 2.35 miles.

The second tornado primarily damaged trees, snapping off the tops and breaking limbs. NWS said the storm moved across large expanses of corn and bean fields as well as wooded areas. Survey teams didn’t find additional damage from the ground until just east of County Road 500 E along 100 S where the second tornado brushed the corner of a wooded lot and home.

“This tornado again appeared to dissipate but quickly start again multiple times along its path. This is consistent with spotter and eyewitness reports. Several points surveyed showed mainly tree damage and some minor shingle or siding damage to homes,” NWS said. “This tornado ended just south of County Road 100 N about halfway between 600 E and SR 18 in Carroll County.”

The National Weather Service said the survey report was preliminary in nature and could be updated.