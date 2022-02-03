INDIANAPOLIS – Friday, February 4 is National Wear Red Day. This year, the American Heart Association is encouraging women to build healthy habits.

According to the American Heart Association’s data, heart disease is the greatest health threat for women. And, experts say the effects of COVID-19 will influence cardiovascular health and mortality rates for the next few years.

“Heart disease has long been the leading killer of women, but these past two years have been more challenging than ever,” said Jessica Nickloy, chair of the Go Red for Women movement in Indianapolis.

As part of the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association encourages everyone to take action in February in the following ways:

Wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 4, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Take steps to reclaim your rhythm: Mellow out and reduce stress Move to the music Feed your soul, rock your recipes Stay on beat with your blood pressure Keep the beat! Learn Hands-Only CPR



If you’d like to donate to the effort you can go to WearRedDay.org.