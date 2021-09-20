National Preparedness Week 4: Teach youth about preparedness

INDIANAPOLIS – September is National Preparedness Month across the country. Each week has a different theme. Week 4’s theme is “teach youth about preparedness”.

Here are a few tips to teach youth how to be prepared during a disaster.

Talking to kids about preparing for emergencies is important, especially if they get separated from their parent or guardian.

Have an open line of communication for them to ask questions.

Show them where the emergency kit and emergency contact list are in case they need to get to either of them.

Let them build their own safety kit so they also feel prepared in their own way.

Use resources online to play games with them to teach them what to do while having fun.

Everyone has a role in these situations at all ages. Teenagers can act as leaders in the community to help others during disasters.

You can find more tips and resources at ready.gov. You can also find different games and activities to keep kids engaged and interesting in learning about preparedness.

