National Preparedness Month week 3: Low-cost, no-cost preparedness

INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Preparedness Month across the country. Each week has a different theme. Week 3’s theme is “low-cost, no-cost preparedness.”

Here are a few tips to stay prepared and how to save money while doing it.

Having a plan of action, as discussed in Week 1, is a great no-cost way to prepare. Write down where to go and what to do during an emergency.

Have an emergency contact list that your friends and family all have access to easily.

Store all important documents in a water-proof, fire-proof location.

Sign-up for alerts sent straight to your phone, download the free Wx Authority app to sign up for alerts

Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone

Download the Weather Authority App for Android

Make a list of local storm shelters

Gradually add important items to your safety kit instead of buying them all at once

Practice your safety plan with your friends and family

Follow these tips to stay prepared and stay ahead of the storm.