National Preparedness Month week 1: Have a plan

INDIANAPOLIS – September is National Preparedness Month across the country. Each week has a different theme. Week 1’s theme is “Have A Plan”.
Having a plan is always important; before, during, and after a disaster. Here are a few tips.
The ‘Before’ Plan
- Have ways to receive warnings NOW: Download the Wx Authority App, set up alerts to send straight to your phone, have a weather radio, listen to the outdoor sirens
- Store important documents in a waterproof, fireproof safe or box: these documents include birth certificates, social security cards, passports, and other documents you may need
- Have a plan of action for all places. Do you know where to go when you are at your job or at the supermarket? It is good to be aware of those on any given day.
- Know where a safe place is: go the lowest level of the building you are in, to the most interior room away from exterior walls and windows, you want to put as many walls between you and the outside
Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone
Download the Weather Authority App for Android
The ‘During’ Plan
- Seek shelter in the safe place of the building you are in
- Call family and friends to let them know where you are
- Stay up to date with the latest information
The ‘After’ Plan
- Call for help if you need it
- Assess any damage
- Do not travel or go around looking at damage; allow for crews to clean up and restore power if needed
Local Resources
- Experiencing a power outage? Call your local utility company like AES Indiana
- Need to be rescued? Call 911
You can find more tips and resources at ready.gov.