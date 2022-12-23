Indiana National guardsmen stepped up to help Hoosiers during the winter storm.

Earlier this week, Governor Holcomb asked the Indiana National Guard for volunteers to help state and local authorities during the winter storm. More than 150 guardsmen answered the call.

We spoke with leaders about so many members answering that call for help. They say they weren’t surprised– these guardsmen are constantly going above and beyond to serve our community.

“We had 150 step up on a moment’s notice, but I can tell you we had easily triple that on volunteer roster ready to go,” said Major Josh Aber, Indiana National Guard in Muncie. “The folks we had showed up on a moment’s notice.”

Nearly 30 highway teams are patrolling Hoosier highways in the northern part of the state to assist with stranded drivers and recovery efforts.

“They put the organization first when they have to in order to help the residents of Indiana,” Aber said. “We’re here for emergency preparedness and this is an emergency.”

Crews will remain on standby in case of any additional winter weather heads our way, ready to answer the call for help.