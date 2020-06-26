National FFA Convention to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– The National FFA Organization announced Friday the 2020 FFA Convention and Expo will be held virtually this year.

The organization also announced it extended its contract with Indianapolis from 2031 to 2033.

The convention will occur virtually during the week of Oct. 28.

“We wanted to ensure that our members and guests had the full convention experience. After a discussion with the National FFA Board of Directors, the decision was made to move forward with a virtual experience for 2020,” said Mark Poeschl, CEO of National FFA. “As we continued to plan for our national convention, it became clear that travel restrictions and public health concerns, among many other pandemic-related challenges, made hosting our in-person event impossible in 2020.”

This year’s event will still be hosted by the 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team.

“The safety of our members and stakeholders is always top of mind,” said Dr. James Woodard, the organization’s national advisor and chair of the board of directors. “While the event might look a little different this year, rest assured that we will continue to be celebrating agriculture’s future leaders and conducting the organization’s official business.”

National FFA will return to the Circle City in 2021 with an in-person convention and will remain in the city through 2033.

“We are grateful to our hosts and partners in Indianapolis and the state of Indiana for their support while making this difficult decision regarding an in-person event,” Poeschl said. “We plan to return to Indianapolis in 2021 as we continue our long-term relationship with the city. FFA as an organization is also committed to making a difference in the city this fall through contributions and service activities that support the people, places and organizations that have always offered their well-known brand of Hoosier Hospitality to our guests. We are pleased to extend our contract with this city that our FFA members and supporters have come to know and love.”