National campaign provides meals to more than 1,000 Indy families

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,000 families in Indianapolis got a box of healthy food Friday.

Indiana was the first stop on a campaign to feed Americans facing food insecurity across the country. Shepherd Community Center helped distribute that food with a drive-thru.

The effort was made possible under the cares act through grants with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Many people have lost their job, many people just can’t afford good quality food, and these boxes are directly from farmers,” Susan Rider with the Preventia Group said. “They’re all nutritious ingredients from dairy products… to fruits and vegetables… and different things in that nature.”

Shepherd Community Center will give out food again Saturday. They have a distribution drive-thru usually two times a week.