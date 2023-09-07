INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime fans of Indiana University basketball now have a new way to remember one of the Hoosier state and college basketball’s most iconic coaches.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released two limited-edition bobbleheads depicting the Hoosier state’s beloved Bob Knight.

The bobbleheads feature Knight’s signature red sweater and the moment the famously intense coach threw a chair across the court during a game against Purdue.

The bobbleheads were created in connection with the Knight Legacy, an organization founded by the legendary coach’s son, Pat, to honor the legacy his father left behind in the world of college basketball.

“We’re thrilled to be honoring my father’s legacy with these limited edition bobbleheads in collaboration with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum,” Pat Knight said. “I think these bobbleheads are a great tribute to my dad’s legacy and the passion that he had for basketball and life.”

Fans can pre-order the bobbleheads through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. The bobbleheads can be purchased together for $65 while the standing version costs $30 and the bobblehead of Knight throwing the chair costs $40. Customers can expect to pay $8 to cover the shipping costs for each order.

The bobbleheads are expected to ship in December, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Knight secured three national championships during his time as coach of the Indiana Hoosiers from 1971-2000. He served as the head coach at Army from 1965 to 1971 before moving to Indiana. Knight finished his coaching career at Texas Tech, where he was head coach from 2001 to 2008.

Knight was added to the Basketball of Fame in 1991 to honor his longstanding coaching career.