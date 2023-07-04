NEW YORK — Competitive eater Joey Chesnut looks to win his eighth straight title during the Fourth of July competition in Coney Island.

Tuesday afternoon’s competition was delayed due to heavy thunderstorms in New York, though it hasn’t been canceled. CBS Sports reports Chesnut has eaten more hot dogs than anyone else 16 of the last 17 contests. Matt Stonie’s victory in 2015 was the only exception.

Chesnut is working to break his own record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten, he set in 2021. Last year the competitor won with just 63 dogs and did so while battling an animal rights protestor.

On the women’s side defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim a ninth women’s title in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

Sudo beat Mayoi Ebihara’s 33 1/2 hot dogs Tuesday in a contest that appeared to be much closer until the final count was announced.

Sudo, 37, was disappointed in her winning total, which was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high. She said competition from the 27-year-old Ebihara had thrown her off.

“The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do. I never want to be distracted by the other competitors,” Sudo, of Port Richey, Florida, said after the competition. “Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct.”

The annual contest on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk drew competitors from England, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and Australia, according to ESPN.

The contest has been conducted in some form or fashion every year since 1972 and Major League eating has sanctioned the event since 1997.

ESPN reports the competition is set to resume for the men at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.