NASHVILLE, Ind. — For the third year, Hoosier businesses went head-to-head for the title of “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana.”

You have until Thursday night at 9 p.m. to vote for one of the two finalists – including a sweet liqueur bottled in Brown County.

The richly sweet flavor of Hard Truth Distilling Co.’s Maple Bourbon Cream is hard to describe, but equally difficult is imagining that it began as corn.

“All those grains that go into making a whiskey come from strong partnerships with our Indiana family farmers,” Hard Truth founding partner Tim O’Bryan said.

That’s right – from farm to bottle, almost every step of Maple Bourbon Cream creation happens here in Indiana.

“I love bourbon creams so I wanted to make something that was truly unique and made people think ‘Indiana,'” master distiller and Hard Truth Partner Bryan Smith said.

Smith said the product was inspired by Brown County’s woody landscape, the maple syrup found there and the fall season. Getting the bourbon to shine through the Wisconsin Cream was the trickiest part, according to Smith. Luckily, they’ve had practice.

“There’s so much magic that happens in these barrels,” Smith added. “It’s kind of fun to take a true, Indiana product made by real Hoosiers and see it being sold and enjoyed in Texas and New York.”

The company hopes that magic is enough to bring them a victory in this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” bracket-style tournament.

“From our distillers to our people running our grain, to our admin staff to myself – we all really, really care about what we’re doing to make the best product from Indiana that we possibly can,” Smith said.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce started the contest to celebrate the state’s manufacturing history. After making it to the quarterfinals last year, all that now stands between Hard Truth and the finish line is Hoosier Racing Tire.

“One, to be anywhere on that list is exciting and to feel like our fans and everybody in Indiana has kind of helped get us to the finals here is really cool,” O’Bryan said.

The championship round of voting concludes Thursday night at 9 p.m. You can participate through the Indiana Chamber of Commerce website. The winner will be announced on Dec. 13.