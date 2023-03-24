NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will meet and greet race fans Saturday, March 25 for Donate Life Day at Cabela’s in Noblesville, Ind.

The event has been created to raise awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation as well as transplantation. This event, which comes just before National Donate Life Month, will be filled with family friendly activities, games, and prizes that will include Cabela’s merchandise.

Attendance is free and open to the public at Cabela’s located at 13725 Cabela Parkway in Noblesville, Ind. Newman will sign autographs from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To sign up to be a donor please visit Donate Life Indiana here.