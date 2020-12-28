Naples named top US city for life expectancy

NAPLES, FL – NOVEMBER 19: The group of Haru Nomura of Japan, Danielle Kang and Jaye Marie Green ride in golf carts from the first green to the second tee during the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburon Golf Club on November 19, 2015 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Health and wellness company 24/7 Tempo ranked U.S. cities based on the highest lifetime expectancies.

According to USA TODAY, an American born in 2020 has an average life expectancy of 79.1 years.

Here are the top five cities:

5. Boulder, Colorado (82.97 years)

4. Kahului, Hawaii (83.29 years )

3. San Francisco, California (83.37 years)

2. San Jose, California (84.55 years)

1. Naples, Florida (86.6 years)

The list only compiled the top 40 cities where people lived the longest. Indianapolis did not make the cut.