Names of officers involved in SWAT standoff, shooting death released by Indianapolis police

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor released the names of the officers involved in a SWAT standoff that resulted in the shooting death of 35-year-old Grant King.

IMPD said following an updated threat assessment related to the officer-involved shooting on July 19, 2020, at 3617 N. Parker Avenue, the following names of involved officers were released by Taylor:

John Perkins (24-year veteran)

Klinton Streeter (11-year veteran)

Lee Rabensteine (10-year veteran)

Evan Matheis (5-year veteran)

Dwayne Mills (1.5-year veteran)

The department said IMPD will continue to be transparent, while protecting the integrity of criminal investigations. IMPD has recently formalized a policy that outlines when and how officers involved in critical incidents should be identified to the public.

According to IMPD, the new policy solidifies the department’s practice of conducting a threat assessment following a critical incident and prior to releasing the names of the officers involved to protect the officer and their families.

The policy is designed to ensure information is provided to the public as soon as possible.

IMPD’s Intelligence Unit said it conducts a threat assessment for any officer involved, which includes an analysis of social media, community, and law enforcement information after any critical incident.



IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is currently investigating the incident as well as a separate internal investigation is being conducted by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit.

According to police, to ensure a fair and thorough investigation is completed, detectives are also working with the Marion County Prosecutors Office, the Marion County Forensic Services Agency and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

In addition, police said, the IMPD Firearms Review Board will determine whether the use of force was within departmental compliance.