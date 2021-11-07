Name ‘a group of complete idiots’: California school investigating controversial question on history quiz

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California high school is investigating after a screenshot surfaced of a controversial question that parents said was included in a history quiz.

Whitney High School, located in the Sacramento suburb of Rocklin, released a statement Saturday saying it would investigate the quiz.

This screenshot shared by parents shows a question purportedly included in a Whitney Highschool history quiz. (Courtesy: Jessa Krissovich)

The question supposedly asked respondents to identify “a group of complete idiots.” The options shown were the “KKK,” “all of Florida,” “FOX news,” and “Texans.”

“These stories have gone in one ear and out the other,” said Jessa Krissovich, who shared the screenshot in question to social media. “It sounded unbelievable.”

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said one-sided political comments have been an ongoing concern with this teacher.

“The question on the test is really blatant obviously, and that’s out there,” the parent said. “This has been the first time it has been looked at of him crossing the line.”

This parent said the teacher has made comments that are mostly directed against the Republican Party.

“We all have different beliefs,” Krissovich said. “This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be OK with who they are.”

In a letter to parents, Whitney High School said they share the parents’ concerns and are investigating.

Read the full statement below:

The high school said “appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken.”