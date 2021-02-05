‘NaloxBox’ partnership announced by Indiana, nonprofit to fight opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS––The state of Indiana announced a partnership with a non-profit Friday in an effort to combat the opioid crisis.

In a news release, Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Division of Mental Health and Addiction said the state is joining with Overdose Lifeline to purchase 24/7-access “NaloxBox” units.

These NaloxBox units contain the opioid reversal agent naloxone, also known as Narcan, which blocks the effects of an overdose and can make a life-or-death difference, officials said.

“Making overdose response tools like naloxone readily available to any Hoosier who may encounter an individual suffering from an overdose is critical in addressing the drug epidemic,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Overdose Lifeline, Inc., is an Indiana nonprofit that state officials said is dedicated to helping individuals, families and communities affected by substance abuse. Overdose Lifeline plans to buy 215 NaloxBox units and place at least one in every county.

According to the news release, the initiative is part of an existing collaboration with Overdose Lifeline, Inc. announced by Holcomb in May of 2020. This was designed to make sure the medication reaches Hoosiers who are at risk of overdose.

FSSA Secretary Dr. Jennifer Sullivan said, “NaloxBoxes are just one innovative strategy we’re using to support Hoosiers with substance use disorders. By normalizing access to this overdose reversal tool, we’re reducing the stigma often associated with opioid overdose.”

More about NaloxBox from the governor’s office:

Any business or community entity committed to helping Hoosiers at risk of opioid overdose is eligible to request a NaloxBox unit to install in an accessible and highly visible area. Community partners who receive a unit will be responsible for monitoring the NaloxBox location daily and requesting naloxone refills after use. A NaloxBox is a hard acrylic box mounted to an exterior wall that provides 24/7 access to naloxone and is an effective measure of addressing the increase of opioid overdoses in Indiana. Each unit contains six to eight doses of naloxone, instructions for use, and treatment referral cards.

Businesses or community entities who wish to receive a NaloxBox should contact Justin Phillips, founder and executive director of Overdose Lifeline, Inc. at justin@overdoselifeline.org.

First responders, families, caregivers, and other individuals who would like to receive a supply of naloxone can register by clicking here.