INDIANAPOLIS — Mykah Coleman, of Indianapolis, has been crowned the 500 Festival Queen Scholar!

The crowning of Coleman occurred Saturday at the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard. “I am beyond grateful to have this role as a princess because I am able to be an inspiration to all of the little black and brown girls and boys to show them that no matter what background you come from, what school you went to, what neighborhood you grew up in, you can be amazing and do great things,” said Coleman.

Coleman is one of the 33 Indiana college-aged women selected for this years 500 Festival Program. Each 500 Festival Princess receives a $1,000 scholarship, a custom pendant, and opportunities to volunteer. Coleman received an additional $1,500 and will represent the Indianapolis 500 at various events through the next celebration.

“As a future educator, I can use the skills that I’ve gained from the Princess Program as well as Nicole by always encouraging my students to be the best them possible and to be a leader and positive change-maker in this ever-changing world,” said Coleman.

Coleman is a junior at Marion University that is working towards her degree in Elementary Education. She is extremely involved in the community as the General Manager for the Marion College Mentor for Kids, the Klipsch Educator Ambassador, the President of Kappa Delta Pi which is an Honor Society for Educators, as well as 21st Century Scholar and student mentor.

Coleman will wear her crown at the the Indianapolis 500 this upcoming Sunday.