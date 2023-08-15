INDIANAPOLIS — A northside bar was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning as the bartender was cleaning up and getting ready to close for the night.

Photo provided

It happened at Loom in the 1900 block of E. 46th Street and surveillance cameras at the establishment captured it all.

Bartender Derreck Ramsey was on the bar patio doing his normal closing duties when a masked man approached him with a gun.

“He said something to the effect of like, ‘I just want the money, you don’t have to die,'” Ramsey recounted.

Video shows Ramsey putting his hands into the air as the robber then forced him inside the bar while rummaging through his pockets.

“He went through my pockets, took my wallet, took my phone, took my change,” Ramsey said. “My main concern was just trying to get home. A couple hundred bucks and a phone isn’t worth getting shot over.”

The robber then emptied out the cash register and on his way out decided to take the cash from the tip jar as well. According to a police report filed with IMPD, he made off with more than $600 in cash.

Ramsey said he has spent the past couple of days processing and replaying what happened to him. He said what is most upsetting is that the robber made him feel less safe in his neighborhood.

Video provided

“I’m upset with him because my peace of mind is damaged,” Ramsey said. “I’m so upset with him because you know a city I’ve lived in my entire life and I love with my whole heart and I’ve never wanted anything but for the city to be better. He kind of took that from me a little bit.”

Ramsey has worked at Loom for the past three years. It’s a bar, arcade and even a laundromat all rolled up into one. It sits in what Ramsey said is an up-and-coming area with several new, successful businesses.

He said the community watches out for each other and that would’ve included the person who robbed him.

“If you needed something that bad that you were willing to pull a pistol on me, man you could’ve asked me and I would’ve given it to you,” Ramsey said.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

The bar is asking anyone with information on the identity of the robber to call IMPD or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.