INDIANAPOLIS — What goes better than coffee and donuts? Possibly donuts and mustard?

Yep, you read that correctly. Mustard.

The famous condiment known for elegantly dressing meats is now being turned into a sweet treat.

French’s Yellow Mustard posted on their Facebook Monday their very own recipe for Mustard Donuts.

Here’s what you need:

Donuts

  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1 packet (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast, (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 4 cups flour, divided
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Canola oil, for frying

Sweet Mustard Glaze

Dare to try them? We just might have to…