Murdered victim's mom worried for the future of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been a violent and deadly several days in The Circle City.

In the first seven weeks of 2020, there have already been 34 homicides. We’ve heard from city leaders about the violence, but now the mother of a murdered victim is speaking out on the violence.

Brenda Hutson lost her son to gun violence in April of 2013. At the time, she says her son was the 39th homicide victim. In 2020, #Indy is currently at 34 homicides halfway into Feb. She’s outraged! She wants people to brush off their anger instead of reaching for a gun. pic.twitter.com/CT2mdS9Xu7 — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) February 19, 2020

Brenda Hutson is outraged about it.

“You just get to a point when you come in from work I don’t go back out. I’m not going back out that door. If they going to get me they’re coming in here to get me,” Brenda Hutson said.

Hutson has gotten to a point where she doesn’t feel comfortable outside her 4 walls. She thinks we live in a time where people aren’t valuing life anymore.

She says the high volume of shootings, stabbings, and murders in The Circle City is proof folks don’t care.

“I feel like I’m prayed out and I’m a churchwoman. I don’t know if prayer is helping any,” Hutson said.

Hutson was given something she never asked for in 2013, heartache for the rest of her life.

Her son Reggie Hill was shot and killed.

“At that time in 2013, he was homicide victim number 39, but that was in April. Here we are February; halfway in the month and we are almost at that same number; which is hard to take in on a daily basis,” Hutson said.

Hutson is involved in several support groups including Survivor Moms.

A support group that offers support to grieving mothers who lost a child to violence, but it’s becoming a challenge to reach every family.

“Because there have been such an increase in the number of people who have been lost, we can’t keep up with them,” Hutson said.

She doesn’t have the answer to solving the violence problem but thinks a great start would be for people to stop sticking to this code of silence.

“We got this code going around in the city you know. I’m no snitch. I’m not telling. I’m out of it. You don’t realize the one thing that you could say could help solve a murder,” Hutson said.

Hutson’s son’s case remains unsolved. She still holds on to hope it will be solved.

Anyone with information on any unsolved cases should call police or crime stoppers at 262-TIPS.

An arrest in a case would help loved ones receive that closure they desperately want and need; just like Brenda Hutson.