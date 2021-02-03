Murdered Indianapolis family funeral visitation announced

6 people are killed in a mass shooting on Adams Street.

INDIANAPOLIS––A funeral visitation was announced Wednesday for the Childs family who were killed in a January 24 shooting on Adams Street.

According to DignityMemorial.com, visitations will be held on February 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery, 700 W. 38th Street.

Support for the family and friends of the Childs family and two other victims, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins and her unborn baby, poured out from across the city after the tragic killings.

On Thursday, January 28, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced six murder charges were filed against Raymond Childs III, the 17-year-old son of the Raymond and Kezzie, in the deadly shooting that killed six people.

Childs III is facing six counts of murder, including one for the death of an unborn child, as well as one count of attempted murder and a weapons charge.

Court documents show that Child’s 15-year-old younger brother is a surviving witness to the horrific violence.